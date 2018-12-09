Zafgen (ZFGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZFGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Zafgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of ZFGN opened at $5.12 on Friday. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Zafgen by 36.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Zafgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 69,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

