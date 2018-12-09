Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $112,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,622,000 after buying an additional 91,255 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4,913.6% during the second quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter.

PSCH stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $145.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

