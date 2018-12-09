Zynex (ZYXI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zynex has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.