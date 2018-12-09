Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Zynga worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Zynga by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zynga by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zynga by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zynga by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 953,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynga by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 423,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $170,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,411.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,322 shares of company stock worth $2,201,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $3.40 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/zynga-inc-znga-position-lifted-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.