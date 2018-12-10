$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,618.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $200,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.32.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.