$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. Genesis Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $22.30 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

