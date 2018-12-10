$0.22 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,150.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $2,089,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,359 shares of company stock worth $8,598,456. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $82,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 757,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $61,393,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,111,000 after buying an additional 441,769 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 828,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,684. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.67, a P/E/G ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

