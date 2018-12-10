$0.27 EPS Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

SLM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,924. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

