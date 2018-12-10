$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

HAL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,882,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,739. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,399 shares of company stock worth $924,648. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 644.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,927,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $604,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922,480 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73,106.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,734,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $272,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,166,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $736,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,644,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $350,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

