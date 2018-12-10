-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.77). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $48.19 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $671,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.