$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Harley-Davidson also posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,677,000 after acquiring an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,624,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,500,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

