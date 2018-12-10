$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. Fossil Group reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fossil Group.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $390,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $829,347. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 126,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,882. The stock has a market cap of $869.43 million, a P/E ratio of 337.80 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

