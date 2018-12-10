$1.27 EPS Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. EQM Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million.

EQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 15,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,856. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $1.115 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 85.93%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

