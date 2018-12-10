$1.65 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Belden reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. Belden’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE BDC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $87.14.

Belden declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In other Belden news, SVP Roel Vestjens purchased 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,201.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $76,773.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Belden by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

