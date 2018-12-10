117,965 Shares in Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Ichor makes up about 1.2% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 107.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.8% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 137,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 245.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 388,397 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $556,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen bought 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ichor stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

