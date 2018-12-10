12,085 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $152.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $532,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

