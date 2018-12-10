13,195 Shares in Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Purchased by Axa

Axa purchased a new stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 26.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 524,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Secureworks in the second quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Secureworks by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 92,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 50.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. First Analysis lowered Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.35. Secureworks Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

