13,710 Shares in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of Iradimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 205.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 33.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 25.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.92. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Iradimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/13710-shares-in-iradimed-corp-irmd-purchased-by-algert-global-llc.html.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.