13,935 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.44.

Shares of CSGP opened at $366.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

