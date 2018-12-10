146,925 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 318,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,470,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

