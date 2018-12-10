$16.01 Million in Sales Expected for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) will post sales of $16.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.43 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $11.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $58.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $61.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $72.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 53.66% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,712. The company has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 11.83%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 351,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 143,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

