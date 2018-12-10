165,681 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 165,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $11,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $669,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

