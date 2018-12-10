17,058 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,242,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,797,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

