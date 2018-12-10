177,808 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Purchased by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 177,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after buying an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,143,000 after buying an additional 4,186,177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,437,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,156,000 after buying an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,065,000 after buying an additional 6,540,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,292,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/177808-shares-in-keycorp-key-purchased-by-bell-rock-capital-llc.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.