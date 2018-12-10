$185.01 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report sales of $185.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.70 million. Euronav reported sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.93 million to $548.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $702.27 million, with estimates ranging from $594.15 million to $805.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

