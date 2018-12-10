$186.26 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post sales of $186.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $177.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $740.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $748.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $796.22 million, with estimates ranging from $769.72 million to $840.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.32 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,385,000 after purchasing an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,097,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,025,000 after acquiring an additional 174,338 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,076,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,891,000 after acquiring an additional 191,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.