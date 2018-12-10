1World Price Down 40.6% This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, 1World has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $803,988.00 and approximately $35,534.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.02664375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00135532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00176180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.18 or 0.09223385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

