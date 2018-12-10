$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

