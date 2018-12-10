$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caci International Inc (CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.50. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Caci International from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caci International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caci International to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI opened at $157.17 on Friday. Caci International has a 12-month low of $131.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.