$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $95.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.10 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,013.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carter’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,098,000 after buying an additional 141,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 170,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.