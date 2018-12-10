2,004,900 Shares in CA, Inc. (CA) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,004,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CA by 36,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,875,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829,402 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter worth $185,262,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter worth $73,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,838,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,215,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CA stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CA. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

