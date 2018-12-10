2,318,026 Shares in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,318,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,208,000. EnLink Midstream Partners accounts for about 4.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of EnLink Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,840,000 after buying an additional 860,155 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,924,000 after buying an additional 6,120,721 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,116,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,305,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,888,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,657,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 9,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,402. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 435.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,200.00%.

ENLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Partners Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

