$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.42 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRC opened at $39.25 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $547.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

