25,000 Shares in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Purchased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of Gain Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,197.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gain Capital in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of GCAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,565. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

