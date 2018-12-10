25,500 Shares in Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $53,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

