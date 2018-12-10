25,510 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Weis Markets by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Weis Markets by 68.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $869.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “25,510 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/25510-shares-in-weis-markets-inc-wmk-acquired-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.