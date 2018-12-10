274,300 Shares in GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 274,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GTX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GTX by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in GTX by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GTXI. BidaskClub downgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ GTXI opened at $1.28 on Monday. GTx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $25.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that GTx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

