28,503 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 143,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,826,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 1,692,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sirius XM by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

SIRI opened at $6.22 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

WARNING: “28,503 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/28503-shares-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-purchased-by-fdx-advisors-inc.html.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.