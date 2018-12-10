28,939 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sealed Air by 305.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “28,939 Shares in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/28939-shares-in-sealed-air-corp-see-acquired-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.