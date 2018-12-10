2GIVE (2GIVE) Tops One Day Volume of $333.00

2GIVE (CURRENCY:2GIVE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, 2GIVE has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One 2GIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. 2GIVE has a total market capitalization of $688,273.00 and $333.00 worth of 2GIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008205 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00272846 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018078 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000957 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000272 BTC.

2GIVE Profile

2GIVE (CRYPTO:2GIVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2016. 2GIVE’s total supply is 520,762,339 coins. 2GIVE’s official Twitter account is @2GiveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 2GIVE is 2give.info. The Reddit community for 2GIVE is /r/2GIVE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 2GIVE

2GIVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2GIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2GIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2GIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

