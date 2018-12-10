2U Inc (TWOU) Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa cut its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in 2U were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 2U by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 2U by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in 2U by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $56.70 on Monday. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. First Analysis set a $95.00 price objective on 2U and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 9,761 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $499,958.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $571,410.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “2U Inc (TWOU) Holdings Trimmed by Axa” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/2u-inc-twou-holdings-trimmed-by-axa.html.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.