$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Argus cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,909,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,003,000 after buying an additional 3,478,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,451,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 582,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,941,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 278,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,596,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 259,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

