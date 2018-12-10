$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for ASML Holding NV (ASML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will post $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. ASML reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 24.28%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 284.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,187,000 after acquiring an additional 588,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

