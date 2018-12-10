337,565 Shares in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 337,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Wexford Capital LP owned about 9.38% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
CLRB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.20. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,515. Cellectar Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.