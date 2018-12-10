$36.72 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post $36.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.21 billion and the highest is $37.48 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $145.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.45 billion to $146.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.88 billion to $147.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,806. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 365.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 543.8% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

