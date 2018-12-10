372,980 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 372,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000. Emergent Biosolutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Emergent Biosolutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,428,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 28,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,661,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,678 shares of company stock worth $11,030,898. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

