50,000 Shares in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 938,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 736,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 880,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $29.97. 64,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,361. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $502.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.89 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

