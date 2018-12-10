$54.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $54.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.33 million and the highest is $57.27 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $50.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $206.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.71 million, with estimates ranging from $224.89 million to $252.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,117,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 106,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 874,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 683,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 603,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,760. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

