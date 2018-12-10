$56.58 Million in Sales Expected for Talend SA (TLND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce $56.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Talend reported sales of $41.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $205.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.73 million to $205.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $249.72 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 153.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 1,308,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Talend has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Talend by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in Talend by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.