57,647 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 215.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 826.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.47 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/57647-shares-in-ishares-sp-gsci-commodity-indexed-trust-gsg-acquired-by-comerica-bank.html.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.